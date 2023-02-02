These Tamworth-European cross Iron Age piglets are some of many animals to see at Avonstour Island. Photo / Heather Sinclair

A Huiroa farm is opening its gates to the community for a koha donation.

Avonstour Island is a 40-hectare rare breeds and heritage farm located in Huiroa, 20 kilometres east of Stratford and 8km north of Douglas. The farm has been operating in Huiroa for over 20 years, says owner John Earney.

“Before that, it was in Stratford on another farm.”

He says the event gets bigger and better each year.

“It’s a fun family day in the country. The last event attracted over 850 people, so we’re expecting more than that this time. The aim of the event is to bring people out into the country and bring people together in a way that can build connections.”

Jojn says there will be plenty to do on the open day.

“There will be pony rides, outdoor karaoke, archery, rare-breed animals to look at, kelpie pups to look at, farm tours, and we’re selling pet food so people can feed the animals. The Morris Dancers will be at the event, and we’re hoping to have some vintage machinery and a blacksmith here as well.”

The Rural Support Trust will also be at the event.

“There will be something for everyone to do.”

As well as the activities, he says there will be a number of stalls selling a variety of things.

“There will be plants, soaps, poultry, food and drinks, pet supplies, herbs and some garden art. There will be lots to buy, so do bring some cash. We’re unable to offer Eftpos out here, so everything is cash sales. Everything for sale at the event is locally made and produced. It’s all about localism.”

John says the Huiroa community supports the open days each year, and that he is thankful for the support.

“They’re really good. This is very much a community event.”

The Details:

What: Avonstour Island open day

When: Sunday, March 12, 10am - 4pm

Where: 1170 Makuri Road, signposted from Douglas

Entry: Koha entry; bring cash for koha and stall sales















