Sirvina, 4, liked sharing kai with her teachers and whānau. Photo/ Supplied

Sirvina, 4, liked sharing kai with her teachers and whānau. Photo/ Supplied

Avon kindergarten celebrated Puanga.

On June 23, tamariki and their teachers and whānau celebrated the Māori New Year by sharing kai and toasting marshmallows.

In Aotearoa New Zealand, Matariki signals the beginning of the Māori New Year.

However, some iwi in the country uses the star Puanga to celebrate as Matariki sits low on the eastern horizon and is therefore not always visible from their location.

Puanga can be seen in the eastern sky and is celebrated by iwi in Taranaki, Whanganui, parts of the Far North, and parts of the South Island.

As well as sharing kai, they remembered the past and talked about their plans and aspirations for the future.