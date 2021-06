Adam Saleh (2) and Education Support Worker Helen Hart at the kai table. Photo/ Supplied

Adam Saleh (2) and Education Support Worker Helen Hart at the kai table. Photo/ Supplied

Avon Kindergarten celebrated Puanga this month.

On Friday June 18 Avon Kindergarten pupils, their whānau, and staff celebrated the Māori new year.

Teacher Rose Battersby says everyone came together to share kai.

"We enjoyed each other's company as we remembered the year that had been and the year we are about to embark on."

She says everyone had a wonderful time.

"The tamariki made lanterns to decorate our porch area in the lead up to our celebration."