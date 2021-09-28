Aviagen New Zealand donates $500 to Stratford Foodbank

Justine Jones of Aviagen New Zealand hands Diane Roberts the cheque for the Stratford Foodbank. Photo/ Supplied

Aviagen New Zealand has donated $500 to the Stratford Foodbank.

Diane Roberts from Stratford Foodbank received the cheque from Justine Jones on behalf of Aviagen New Zealand.

Aviagen is a global breeding company developing pedigree breeding chicks that New Zealand's poultry farmers/producers use to produce Ross 308 broiler (meat) chickens.

Russelle Thompson, Aviagen operations administrator, says Aviagen cares about the people in local communities and they seek opportunities to give back.

"That is why we regularly contribute to worthy causes in the communities we serve, such as the food bank donation in New Zealand.

"This core company value is now more important now than ever, considering the great need caused by the current Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our employees and teams in New Zealand and around the world have also committed to other causes such as financial support, food and supplies for local medical organizations, nursing homes, and frontline workers."

She says Aviagen's mission is to ensure a continuous supply of quality breeding stock so customers can put food on every table of people in New Zealand and around the world.

"While our global headquarters is in Huntsville, Alabama, in the United States, we have wholly-owned operations across the United Kingdom, Europe, Turkey, Latin America, India, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

"We employ more than 5000 people globally and have a distribution network that serves countries in more than 100 countries."