Automatic 80s' Justin Maclaren. Photo / Shane Jones Photography

It’s going to be loud, live and pumping when popular Kiwi covers band The Automatic 80s perform in Stratford next year.

The band, famous for their covers of the very best of early to mid-eighties New Romantic and New Wave hits, have been named as the headline act at Stratford District Council’s Summer Nights concert taking place in the Rhododendron Dell in King Edward Park.

Kate Whareaitu, Stratford District Council director of community services, says the band were originally scheduled to perform in Stratford this year.

“We had Automatic80s lined up for our 2022 Summer Nights concert and after that was cancelled earlier this year, we made sure to lock them in for our 2023 show. They’re an energetic and popular live 80s experience who love bringing a crowd to life, and we think our community deserve a good boogie together in the park. Their set list is sure to get the crowd moving and singing along – there’s something for everyone in this show.”

The group features the high-energy stage antics of frontman Justin Maclaren, backed up by singer Pearl Runga (sister to Boh and Bic), drummer Jayden Lee, lead guitarist Ryan Wood and bassist Clint Harris (Opshop and The Feelers), and their set list is sure to get everyone dancing and singing along, says Automatic 80s promotion manager, Paul Farnan.

“We don’t normally spill the beans on what we are going to play, but there are some classics that we play most shows, including a little bit of Billy, INXS and Bowie.”

The band covers mainly new-age synth hits, he says: “We tend to stay away from what we would call the pub classics”.

Paul says the band haven’t performed in Taranaki before, but “we are looking forward to bringing some 80s hits to the region”.

The Summer Nights concert will also feature talented Taranaki singer-songwriters Dani Ela and Liana Hart as the opening act, with crowd favourite The Dance Project performing short sets between the musical acts. Kate says the event is always popular, and she expects plenty of people to come along to the February 25 event ready to enjoy a great evening out.

“We’re excited to bring Summer Nights back to our community. Celebrating a Kiwi summer again in our beautiful park. Whānau, friends and neighbours all around you. Watching movies and listening to live music together. You just can’t get better than that.”

Entry to the concert, as well as the Summer Nights Movies in the Park event, is free thanks to funding support from TOI Foundation and Taranaki Electricity Trust, says Kate.



