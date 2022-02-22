Around 40 kids take part in the programme. Photo/ Supplied

A parent and farmer-led after school programme is teaching children about the primary sector.

Auroa School Agri-Kids volunteer Trish Rankin says around 40 kids take part in the programme every Tuesday afternoon during the school term.

"Kate Thomson, Nicola Bryant and I plan the programme. We use resources from Young Farmers and Dairy New Zealand."

The programme is led by parents and farmers, with support from Taranaki Catchment Communities and is funded by the Ministry of Primary Industries.

"In July last year, the Ministry of Primary Industries funded Taranaki Catchment Communities $1.2 million for the running of their 14 catchment groups. The Auroa-Awatna group had the goal to develop a programme to bring people into the primary sector and thus Auroa Agri-Kids was born."

The children learn about different areas of the primary sector.

"They learn farming skills, cheese-making, and we've had apiarists visit them as well. It's heaps of fun and wouldn't be possible without all those who help to run the programme."

She says in term 4 last year, they expected 15 kids but had over double that number register for the programme.

"We had 40 kids register. It's been a very successful programme."

The programme is organic, she says, running on the strength of the community.

"The parents who come and help are people who know these valuable skills and want to share their knowledge with the younger generation. It's very inspiring."

She says the Coastal region is starting up its own Agri-Kids programme, and her goal is for the programme to branch out to more schools.

"I've written a proposal to other funding sectors for funds to develop a programme that can roll out to different schools across the country. It's important to teach our children about the primary sector, they're the future generation."