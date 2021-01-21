Athletes from all over New Zealand to jump to popular movie songs

Athletes at the 2020 Jumps to Music event. Photo/ Supplied.

Athletes from all over New Zealand will be jumping to the sound of movie soundtracks in Hāwera.

Jumps to Music is an interactive meet hosted by Hāwera Athletics where athletes jump to their favourite songs. The event has been running for eight years and Hāwera Athletics coach Ed Fern says this year will be the biggest event yet.

"We have 39 athletes competing from all over the country. This is amazing as there are only high and long jump events."

Each year the event has a different theme.

"Last year the theme was the 1980s. The athletes dressed up in costumes and jumped to some great music. It is great to see the athletes get involved, they enjoy the different themes. This year's theme is movie madness and the athletes will jump to songs that have been used in movies."

Ed says while the event is free entry a gold coin donation would be appreciated.

"We will have members from the club going round with a collection bucket for gold coin donations. This goes back to the Hāwera Athletics Committee. They've been great supporters of the event."

Each coach and athlete receive a goodie bag.

"These are donated by Hāwera Automotive. They've always gotten on board and helped us."

Ed says he believes the event features some of New Zealand's greatest jumpers.

"We have four jumpers from Taranaki who are all from Hāwera Athletics. They are Laura Hockly who won both triple jump and long jump at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Athletics competition in September, Kane de Vries who came third in triple jump at the same competition, and Ashley Bennett who has a personal best of 6.04 metres for long jump, and Michelle Farmer."

He says other athletes who will be great to see are Hamish Kerr from Canterbury who is tied for the New Zealand record for high jump at 2.30m and long jumper Matthew Wyatt from Auckland.

"It's an event not to be missed, there is an amazing line-up of athletes."

■ Jumps to Music 8: Wednesday, January 27 at Hicks Park, Hawera starting at 5pm. Eftpos available for food and drink purchases. Free entry but a gold coin donation would be appreciated.