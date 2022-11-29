Arts in the Park takes place on Saturday, December 3. Photo / Supplied

Arts in the Park returns to Hāwera’s King Edward Park this weekend.

After last year’s event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, South Taranaki District Council event co-ordinator Emma Vennell says the team is excited for the return of the event.

Over 90 stalls with various home-made arts and crafts will be scattered throughout the park, along with a variety of food trucks and entertainment, she says.

“If you are looking for that perfect Christmas gift or a new piece of art, then this is just the day for you. With everything from handmade jewellery to garden art, woodturning to knitting, there is sure to be something for everyone.”

There will be live music throughout the day as well as entertainment to keep children occupied while parents and caregivers shop.

“Have a seat, pick up something to eat and soak up the vibe. There will be a kids’ zone with games and activities including a merry-go-round, pony rides, sumo suits, as well as a bouncy castle and train rides.”

The Details:

What: Arts in the Park

When: Saturday, December 3, 10am-1pm

Where: King Edward Park, Hāwera. If the weather is not suitable on the day the event will take place at the TSB Hub.







