Minister for Social Development and Employment, Carmel Sepuloni, speaking at the launch. Photo / Achim Hanne

Minister for Social Development and Employment, Carmel Sepuloni, speaking at the launch. Photo / Achim Hanne

Minister for Social Development and Employment, Carmel Sepuloni, returned to her roots last week when she visited Taranaki on Tuesday to launch the Taranaki Regional Workforce Plan.

Sepuloni, who grew up in Waitara, began her day visiting the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (TAFT) and the Len Lye Centre to discuss arts opportunities in the area. Sepuloni is also the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage.

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Carmel Sepuloni, visited the Len Lye Centre on Tuesday last week. Photo / Achim Hanne

She then travelled to Waitara to speak at the launch of the Taranaki Regional Workforce Plan. The plan was developed by the Taranaki Regional Skills Leadership Group (RSLG). The Taranaki RSLG is an independent advisory group of Taranaki leaders and representatives across iwi, industry, unions and community groups,and is one of 15 RSLGs set up around the motu to identify and support better ways of meeting future skills and workforce needs in our regions and cities.

At the launch, the Minister discussed the growth of work opportunities in Taranaki, highlighting ways the Taranaki RSLG will support the local labour force.

"Regional Skills Leadership Groups and Regional Work Plans are a fundamental part of the government's plans to build a labour market...... [Taranaki's] skills and training interests are in safe hands."

Joining the Minister for the day was a full team of local representatives, including Glen Bennett, MP for New Plymouth, and Angela Roberts, a Labour List MP based in Taranaki. They were joined by Bethanie Luke and Tom Tito-Green, two youth MPs based in the region.

The pair had the opportunity to travel with the Minister throughout the day and experience a day in the life of a Member of Parliament.

"It is interesting seeing the diversity in an MP's day," Bethanie, who represents Justice Minister Andrew Little, said.

"It was a very eventful day," Tom, who represents Glen Bennett, said.

"We were very busy throughout."

Youth Mps Tom Tito-Green (far left) and Bethanie Luke (far right) with MP Glen Bennett and Minister Carmel Sepuloni. Photo / Achim Hanne.

Tom and Bethanie will visit Parliament next week to take part in a two-day Youth Parliament event. While there they will have the chance to debate a variety of topics from nuclear energy to economic inclusion.

While in Taranaki, Minister Sepuloni also visited ANZCO Foods in Waitara, a major employer in the town, as well as meeting with local employers. She also attended the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce monthly Business Networking event which was hosted by MSD this month.