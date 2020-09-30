Bayleys Taranaki will be expanding with the acquisition of TSB Real Estate next month.

General manager Dean File says as part of the sale agreement, all TSB Real Estate agents have received an offer to transition to the Bayleys team.

"We look forward to welcoming TSB Real Estate's well-regarded agents into the Bayleys family and helping them grow their business in a focused real estate environment.

"Bayleys and TSB have similar values. We're both New Zealand owned, focused on doing the best for our communities and recognised as high-class service providers, so we're confident we can provide a great new home base for the TSB Real Estate team and their clients."

Advertisement

Bayleys Taranaki will formally take over TSB Real Estate under the Bayleys brand on Thursday, October 22. Current TSB Real Estate customers will be contacted to guide them through this change.

TSB general manager customer solutions and service Tracey Berry says TSB has made the decision to sell its real estate arm to Bayleys Taranaki in order to get the best outcomes for its customers and communities.

"We've recognised that in real estate, our customers deserve the same level of expertise and service that TSB is known for in banking. That's why we're pleased TSB Real Estate will be taken over by Bayleys, an organisation which operates with similar principles to TSB, is New Zealand owned, and is able to give the business the commitment and support it needs.

"This sale means we'll be able to focus our investment and skills on enhancing our award-winning standards of customer care in our core business of banking.

"That will help us attract more Kiwis to TSB, which in turn enables us to put more profit to purpose in our Taranaki home. We're working closely with our team to support them through this transition."

Bayleys Taranaki is part of the Success Realty franchise encompassing Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Taranaki regions, with the group operating from 21 offices, with 576 staff completing $2 billion in sales transactions in the last financial year.

The group also have 3749 properties under management, including the almost 300 in Taranaki. With a strong focus on showcasing all properties to the widest possible audience of buyers, they annually spend some $8 million on specific targeted marketing.

Success Realty is part of the wider Bayleys Realty Group, spread nationwide and in Fiji, with 90 offices, 1920 staff and transacting $11b in sales and leases on an annual basis as well as $3.3b with its property management business.

Advertisement

Bayleys also have an international working partnership with Knight Frank, giving them a strong global presence.