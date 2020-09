Te Wiki o te Reo Māori - Māori language week - was celebrated by staff and residents at Marire Rest Home last week.

Residents of the rest home enjoyed a variety of cultural activities during the week, says diversional therapist Jezka Birondo.

Mary Isobel Harnet was one of the residents who enjoyed making poi.

Residents tried their hand at making poi and enjoyed some fry bread for their afternoon tea. Residents were also encouraged to learn and use some common Māori words during the week as well as listening to and singing Māori songs.