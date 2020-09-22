Sometimes, saving the world just feels so difficult. It is easy to put the idea into the too hard basket as we struggle through daily life, trying desperately to ignore that niggling guilt that says we should be doing more to save our planet.

Luckily for us, Carolyn Managh's book Penguinkind gives us a highly readable guide to saving the planet, one small step at a time.

Armed with her 501 small sustainable actions, each costing under $100 and often free, we can all do our bit to save the planet, and penguins, by making simple changes in our daily life.

When I say simple, I mean really really simple. The sort of simple that cannot ever end up in any too hard basket. According to Carolyn, changing the world is as simple as changing how you hang up your towels after use, and choosing between a real or artificial Christmas tree.

The book, which is packed full of beautiful photographs and drawings of a variety of penguins, is as informative as it is entertaining. Carolyn's skill is in being able to present her own personal journey towards sustainability (as well as her own love story) surrounded by tips and tricks that anyone can adopt, without ever seeming to lecture.

While Carolyn reminds us that we humans are responsible for cleaning up the mess we have made of the modern world, penguins themselves feature as adorable, quirky, and just outright cute ambassadors for the wildlife we share this planet with.

If you have ever spent more than a second watching a penguin, you will know these marvellous creatures are brave, hardy and tough, yet also incredibly fragile, reliant as they are on the environment around them. The environment we as humans are not caring for.

Dr Thomas Mattern, the Oceania representative for the Global Penguin Society, provides the stories of the various penguin species featured in the book.

His words are well written, and even more impressive for knowing they were often written in sub-optimal conditions - as he was writing them while based in the sub-Antarctic amongst the penguins themselves. His descriptions of the playful penguins make for delightful reading and I challenge you not to be inspired to follow the tips contained in the book knowing each one is aimed at helping penguins survive well into the future.

Profits from the sale of this book will go towards funding scientific research through the Global Penguin Society, while the tips contained inside will go a long way to helping us all as individuals do our bit to urgently reduce global carbon emissions.

