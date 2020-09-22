Prompted by the upcoming general election, a question I am often asked, is about the working relationships with our current Members of Parliament.

Stratford is lucky in that our district spans across two electorates meaning we effectively have two Members of Parliament representing our district.

Our working relationships with elected MPs are all very positive and I have regular contact with our current ones. This is vital for all parties to facilitate information sharing and the understanding of issues, particularly as they affect our community. Equally so, it is vital that our MPs get to hear our concerns and issues and can take these on board in their decision-making.

One thing I observed very early on in the game of both local and central politics is that it is very easy to become disconnected with the community. Once politicians get to Wellington, the workload and time pressures almost compel them to leave behind the people and relationships that helped get them there.

Their views quickly become guided by a staple diet of opinions and options provided by academics and policy analysts. In my rather cynical view, these people often have the uncanny ability to find the most obscure reasons to do or not to do something, reasons that us mere mortals would not even begin to see as an issue. They then provide this smorgasbord of advice to ministers and by ensuring the options served up contain one or two that fit the ideology of the political party, their opinions will be adopted and acted upon. Before long this menu feels normal and comfortable to those at the table.

It is our job to keep prodding away and make sure our MPs hear alternative views from the grassroots and how their policies affect our communities.

It is not just our Members of Parliament who become victims of this disconnect, it is very easy for us as local government representatives to fall into the same trap, even in small councils like Stratford. When you work and socialise with the same people regularly, it's quite natural to surround yourself with people of similar views and people who are supportive of you, thereby avoiding criticism.

Being out and about, mixing with other people and hearing their views is a really important way to keep a finger on the community pulse. Policy analysts would call this networking, but whatever you call it, it is a vital ingredient in good decision making.

There are some benefits to being a smaller region like Taranaki, because it is not difficult to build strong relationships with civic and business leaders, along with the key players in the regional service providers. This is invaluable and should be done during "peace time" so that when the need arises to work together or when issues arise, the first contact is not being made at a time of crisis or when a problem arises. Our Covid-19 Civil Defence response was a great example of that, when at our first meeting, people were well known to one another and understood their roles, so we were able to get on with the job without delay.

Politics is a people game, based on good relationships and trust. Both are traits that are hard earned and regardless of the outcome of next month's election, I assure you as your mayor I will continue to develop, foster and build those vital positive relationships with our MPs.