Midhirst School's Pouakai classroom has learned rakau waiata for Māori Language Week.

The pupils pair up and throw and catch the rakau (sticks) to the beat of the song E Papa Waiari.

Koby Olliver, 10, says rakau waiata is peaceful.

"We've been learning it for a week and a half. I like the beat of the rakau and the music. It is really nice and relaxing."

Rocco Bertie, 10, says they started learning the steps with the rakau for a week before adding the music.

"At the start it was a little challenging to get the rythm right but now I've aced it."

Billie Smith, 9, says rakau waiata is fun.

"It makes me feel warm inside and at peace. It's all good fun, I enjoy it a lot."