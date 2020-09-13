Write to us: At the Stratford Press, we love hearing your feedback on our stories and we're always interested in your opinions. You can get in touch with us in several different ways:

Transport needs to be considered

Taranaki as a region is screaming out for roading improvements; it is also screaming more loudly for facilities on a large scale. There is widespread condemnation of the money being spent on the Yarrow Stadium.

I have looked at the plans for the stadiums and have come to the conclusion that no one in the various councils have any foresight as to what quality large scale venues could do for the region.

The short sightedness of the planning of these venues will just make them expensive mothballs simply because in order to get best value for money out of these sites you need to be able to get mass transport in and out for events with ease. All these venues are in built up areas with limited to zero parking, and the surrounding streets are not suitable for ease of bus movements which would ease the potential for vehicle and pedestrian accidents.

In Stratford we have a hockey stadium with Olympic turfs but an entry unsuitable for buses, while the turning is too narrow to get a coach around to get it out even without cars being parked there. There are many venues around the region that suffer from these problems, including Brooklands Zoo. Councils state they want to bring people to the region but the points of interest do not allow for large groups to come in by coach.

It is time for proper planning and spending on infrastructure to generate alternatives to the revenue Taranaki has had from oil and gas. Provisions for transport on a large scale are needed.

The transport committee at TRC are not heavy transport operators and don't seem to seek outside advice from those that are. They have deaf ears to the community that are outraged with the lack of services in public transport and the quality of the services being provided.



I have to agree with the pensioners who say the latest reinvention of the transport card is change for the sake of change. There are large numbers of the elderly that have not received any information about these new cards, where to get them and I suspect that the drive to do everything online is behind it. I have elderly customers that do not have cellphones, not even the dinosaur push button ones, so how are they supposed to access all these online services when the tech is beyond their reach and comfort levels?

Jenni Greer

Chairperson Western Central Road Transport association

Trees and ivy on Broadway

As someone with a professional understanding of municipal tree planting, I would just like to reply to Bryan Vickery's column on trees in Broadway.

Yes, Stratford has a profusion of municipal trees, rather a large number for such a small town, but I think his comments regarding trees along the main street are a little confused.

As the picture of the sad ivy pyramid showed, the planting space is actually inhabited by a steel pillar underneath the awning of the adjacent building. There is obviously nowhere to plant a tree there, being restricted access to light and water.

He seems to ignore this fact and point out the obvious safety hazard of restricted sightlines. Should any tree survive planting in this location it would stretch to the light-out into the highway and require ugly remedial pruning.

Yes, the ivy is not particularly attractive but it does have the advantage of growing on the forest floor in dry, low-light conditions and is rather immune to traffic pollution due to its waxy leaves. It does, therefore, provide a splash of green in a difficult location.

As to his suggestion of planters containing golf ball pittosporum, this may be a creative idea in his back garden but they are not actually as easy to maintain as he seems to think.

They dry out quickly and need constant watering, particularly in the desiccating conditions of a stoneware pot - but too much will lead very quickly to fungal diseases and dieback. They can also suffer from insect attack and subsequent loss of foliage and form if not checked almost daily.

I'm presuming Bryan is not offering to take over the maintenance schedule at weekends and holiday periods?

As to the planters themselves, with the best will in the world, our parking skills in Taranaki are not always as good as we like to think - witness the damage to the wooden tree planters at each end of Broadway and adjacent streets, most of which show considerable wear from "parking attrition". How long does Bryan think these brittle, top heavy stoneware urns are likely to last on a busy shopping day or on Friday night when the pubs turn out?

There is also the small matter of keeping the planters where they are meant to be. They are highly removable and would, I'm sure, fetch a pretty penny at either end of SH3.

While urban improvement is always a noble ambition, Mr Vickery needs to remember that achieving that goal is a complicated, risk-laden and rather skilled endeavor and requires a lot more thought than the average citizen appreciates.

Nick Lelean