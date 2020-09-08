Excellence and Merit endorsements in last year's NCEA exams were celebrated at Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls (Taranaki Dio) recently.

Acting principal Matt Coleman said it is great to recognise the hard work and effort by the girls that they have put into their learning at Taranaki Dio.

"With consistently high overall NCEA pass rates at Taranaki Dio, at least 20 per cent higher than the national average last year, the boards and staff are delighted that so many of our girls strive for personal excellence in a wide range of subjects.

"These senior girls are wonderful role models to our junior students, providing inspiration and demonstrating an attitude of focused determination leading to continued learning pathways and success beyond school."

The school also acknowledged the Year 13 students from 2019 who have since moved on to higher learning.

Pictured are some of the students who gained overall Excellence and Merit endorsements at NCEA Level 1 and Level 2 in 2019. From back left: Kaylen Hojdelewicz, Anne Larcom, Awa Lewis, Grace Wakeling-Frank, Hazel Simes, Ella Coulton, Alena Hojdelewicz, Alyssa Rowlands, Katie Neild, Jade Simons, Lucy Preston and Bethan Upton-Hansen. Absent are Trinity Kumeroa, Jewel Kimi and Diana Greensill.