A marble statue which went missing from Eltham Cemetery two months ago has reappeared, just as mysteriously as it first disappeared.

Nelson Every says the statue was placed above the grave of his great-grandmother, Emily Ann Ford, sometime in the early 1900s. Since then, the marble statue, known affectionately by all in the family as "Our Lady" has watched over the grave.

At least she did until July this year, when the statue mysteriously disappeared.

The apparent theft of the statue left Nelson, his brother Raymond, and the rest of the Every family scratching their heads, wondering how the statue could have disappeared.

"It would have taken planning, at least a couple of men and a vehicle," said Nelson at the time. The theft of the statue was widely publicised, on social media, in the Stratford Press and other media, and was reported to both the police and the local council. With no one coming forward to say they had seen or knew anything, it appeared Our Lady was lost forever.

Now however Nelson and his brother are faced with another, albeit happier, mystery. Just how was Our Lady returned, and by whom?

Nelson says the statue, which is about a metre high, turned up without any fanfare or notice late last week.

"It was just as mysterious as how she disappeared. She was even put back on the pedestal."

While there is some minor damage to the tip of the anchor she held, Nelson says he and the family are glad she is back.

They have a family reunion taking place later in the year and are pleased this piece of family history is back in time for it. Nelson says while the mystery of her reappearance has them wondering, the happy ending is the important part of the story.

He says he and the family are all grateful she has been returned, adding Our Lady, like the other statues in the cemetery is part of history.

"All the old graves and statues have descendants who value them and they all have a story behind them, they are there for all visitors see and appreciate."