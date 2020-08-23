A new 'tag on, tag off' card-based ticketing system is on its way for Taranaki's Citylink and Connector bus services, and passengers can act now to ensure they reap all its advantages.

The new Bee Card is now available online at www.beecard.co.nz and comes into use on October 19.

"Besides the ease and speediness of tagging on and tagging off, Bee Cards offer other advantages that we know passengers will appreciate," says Chris Clarke, transport services manager for the Taranaki Regional Council.

The Bee Cards feature online balance checks and top-ups, including auto top ups, online access to transaction history, online cancellation of lost or stolen cards, online management of multiple cards and online application of child and SuperGold Card concessions.

Advertisement

The Bee Card can be used on bus services in other non-metropolitan regions.

"It's a good idea to get in now and get set up," says Chris.

"The quickest and easiest way is to do it all online. The Bee Card will be available at local outlets but you'll still need to go online to register it."

The cards will be free for a limited time, but passengers need to top up a minimum of $5 to get started.

"It's also important to note that SuperGold Card holders and WITT students will need to get a Bee Card to continue to ride for free," says Chris.

The Bee Cards will replace the existing Citylink and Connector smart cards, and passengers are encouraged to use up existing balances before the switch over.

Chris says the transition will be eased by free fares from October 5 to 14, for those whose smart card balances have run out and the ability to transfer outstanding smart card balances to Bee Cards from October 19 to 31.

The Bee Card will not be needed for Southlink bus services. Nor will it be needed by Connector passengers whose travel is booked through the Taranaki District Health Board.

Advertisement

Covid-19: Any return to alert levels 3 or 4 may delay or otherwise disrupt the Taranaki roll-out of Bee Card.

■ To register online for a Bee Card, visit www.beecard.co.nz.