English Rugby is reviewing its fans singing Swing Low Sweet Chariot.

The song was written by American slave Wallace Willis in the 1860s. There are concerns singing it is an example of cultural appropriation. This is happening, of course, in the context of the Black Lives Matter protests around the world.

The movement started as a protest to the excessive police force which caused the death of African-American man George Floyd. But thanks to the ubiquity of 24/7 news and social media, the "BLM" protests have sparked massive worldwide rallies—including the toppling of scores of statues that are seen as racist.

In New Zealand, Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa Packer urged the Government to call for an inquiry to identify colonial statues and street names that are racist. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that was a conversation for local councils to have with their with community and local iwi.

As an aside, I thought Stratford District Council mayor Neil Volzke spoke with common sense about this in the media. "Toppling statues isn't the answer, and you can't change history."

He also pointed out that many Stratford streets are in fact, names of controversial characters from Shakespeare's plays. And where do you draw the line?"

History is nuanced and messy. I say that as a former history teacher. However, that does not excuse racism today.

It's easy to Google a street name of a famous person or their statue and find instances of racism, especially through the eyes of today.

I congratulate the Government for making NZ history a compulsory part of the high school curriculum from 2021. Students also need to learn about pre-colonial contact, the Musket Wars, tangata whenua culture (including why there was selective cannibalism and slavery) the NZ Māori Land Wars, and the horrendous impact of colonialism.

Historical ignorance is often behind knee jerk demands to remove statues, including Winston Churchill's.

Nobody is perfect. Colonel William Malone (a WWI war hero) took part in the invasion of Parihaka in 1881. If his statue was removed (and there are no calls to do so), incensed Pākehā could demand that Te Rauparaha's two statues in Otaki be removed.

It's well documented his chiefly leadership resulted in thousands of deaths during the Musket Wars, including hundreds of slaves— plus instances of cannibalism. He composed the haka (used by the All Blacks) and was a wonderful friend and protector of the Anglican Church.

Like Malone, Te Rauparaha was a brilliant man, but a flawed person. He was a person of his times and culture.