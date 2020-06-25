Stratford Press editor Ilona Hanne takes a look back through the archives to see what was making the news 25 years ago in 1995.

Lance Kuchler, Bethany Jackson and Emma Schumacher tried on some period costume as part of their school learning in 1995.

Slate writing and wearing period costume was the order of the day in June 1995 for pupils at Stanley Road School.

The youngsters were learning how children lived and learned in the past as part of the school and district centennial celebrations held that month.

Pictured are Lance Kuchler, who was 9 at the time, Bethany Jackson, 12, and Emma Schumacher who was 10.

The children weren't the only ones celebrating the area's centennial, they were joined by residents of all ages with over 430 people registering for the weekend celebrations.

As well as dressing up in period costume and enjoying vintage car and horse and cart rides, a centennial cake was shared before a cabaret in the evening.

Stacia Smith, Kieran Best and Nigel Lees with some of the 50 teddy bears donated in 1995.

Fifty teddy bears were donated by MacKays Pharmacy in Stratford to Central Taranaki Victim Support in 1995.

Stacia Smith, the co-ordinator for Central Taranaki Victim Support, and Kieran Best, who was chairman of the group, posed for a picture with some of the donated bears with local pharmacist Nigel Lees.

The teddy bears were used by Central Taranaki Victim Support to comfort children who were suffering from stress from crime, car accidents or family disputes.

Carol Spragg with the Award of Merit she received in 1995.

Carol Spragg was awarded the Award of Merit from the New Zealand Society of Genealogists in 1995.

Carol received the award in recognition of her service to the society over the years.

In 1995 she was research officer of the Stratford branch of the New Zealand Society of Genealogists. She originally joined the society in 1984, and was a founding member of the Stratford branch which started up in 1987. She was convenor of the branch until 1991 as well as being the branch treasurer.

Carol was responsible for setting up the pioneer biographical index of early Stratford families and was instrumental in ensuring the local births, deaths and marriage registers were retained in the Stratford district.

Architect Eldon and colour consultant Helen Peters looking at one of the two windows that were returned to the church.

Stratford's Holy Trinity Anglican Church had a facelift in 1995.

The church was 105 years old at the time, and the work on it revealed some previously hidden parts of the church which were then restored to their former glory.

In the 1950s the church had been "modernised" in keeping with the style of the day. The rimu ceiling and its wooden rafters were covered with painted soft board, some of the solid rimu pews had their ornate tops cut off and were covered in plywood and two big stained glass windows were removed and replaced with plain glass.

In 1995, some of those changes were undone, helping return the building to its former grandeur. With money from two generous bequests as well as a grant from the Taranaki Electricity Trust and pledges from current parishioners, the church underwent a major transformation.

Fourteen new pews were made in the old style, the original ones had the plywood stripped off and they were used to make chairs for the church, the original stained glass windows were tracked down and put back in, the original 1890 rimu sarking and rafters were exposed to view and the 30-year-old church organ was completely dismantled and retuned for the first time.

The church was also completely rewired, concealed foil heating was installed and a new public address system complete with a loop system for the hard of hearing was installed. Finally new lighting and carpet were installed as well.

All work on the building was done using local tradespeople and businesses.