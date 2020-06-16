Stratford District is set to benefit from more than $750,000 from the Government for specific projects.

This week, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced $1.12 million for road safety projects in Taranaki - with $770,000 of this secured for the Stratford District.

Mayor Neil Volzke says the funding is a huge win for the community.

"As well as improving our roads, this funding injection will create nine jobs across five projects."

The Provincial Growth Fund funding is paying for about 81 per cent of the total project costs, with council covering the balance of the $890,000 worth of work.

The funding will see improvements made to Beaconsfield Rd ($150,000), Manaia Rd ($150,000), Opunake Rd ($150,000), Monmouth Rd ($200,000) and Palmer Rd ($120,000).

The mayor says the money will make a real difference to the community.

"It will make a significant difference to getting the job done sooner and helping people back into work," says Mayor Volzke.

Work on the roading projects is scheduled to start in early July with a total delivery period of about six months.

During the Covid-19 response period, council applied for financial assistance on a number of larger infrastructure projects that could be beneficial to the district's economy if started sooner, says Neil.

"We submitted a total of $39 million worth of projects to the Government for consideration as it looks to get the New Zealand economy back on track."

Projects submitted included $15.6 million for the pool development and $11 million to build a bridge on Brecon Rd.

Other projects were a new water reservoir, work on the water main for the Stratford town supply and money towards projects at Victoria park including a children's bike park and half basketball court as well as a number of road safety and improvement projects.

These projects have been reviewed by the Government for funding support, with further announcements yet to be made on the pool development and Brecon Rd project