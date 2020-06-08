There has been no changes on the Taranaki Chamber board this year.

At the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce and Industry AGM on Monday evening, the results of the board election were announced.

With 10 candidates for the five positions available this year, members had been asked to vote online for their preferred candidates.

All of the five successful candidates were incumbents, with chairman Daniel Fleming re-elected along with Hayden Wano, Campbell Third, Shane Devlin and Deb Tawa.

Arun Chaudhari, Taranaki Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO, says all board members are to be congratulated.

"The Chamber is fortunate to have such a high calibre of dedicated business people who give up their time to be on our board and work for the region's economic vibrancy."