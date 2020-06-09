It's a case of from one pair of good hands to another, when the facility manager role at Elizabeth R is handed over next week.

Brigid Bright is retiring from the role after six years, and says she is confident she is leaving it in good hands.

"Leeann is the perfect person for the job, and Elizabeth R is lucky to have her."

Brigid speaks with confidence as she knows the new manager well, as do the rest of the staff and residents.

Leeann Matthews, who takes over the role from Brigid, has been working at the Elizabeth R complex in Stratford for over 20 years, as an enrolled nurse and the unit co-ordinator.

"I am fortunate to be taking over the role from Brigid who has done so much in her time here. Elizabeth R has really grown under her and it is in a good place now. It will be just a matter of continuing Brigid's legacy really."

Brigid's plans for a retirement packed with whitebaiting and travels in her camper van with her "very patient" husband are made sweeter knowing the Elizabeth R complex will be well cared for under Leeann, she says.

"When it came to discussing who would fill the role, I always said you need someone who understands rural aged care as it is quite different to urban aged care, and you need someone local, who knows the community. They have that and plenty more in Leeann, she has real mana and an absolute passion for what she does."

Leeann says she has always loved working at Elizabeth R, as a nurse and as the unit manager, and has never wanted to work anywhere else since she started at the place 20 years ago.

"I would never apply to work anywhere else. I love Elizabeth R and I know it so well. I have always turned down positions elsewhere. It's a family orientated place with a real homely feel and I want it to continue like that moving forward. It feels like home, not just to the residents but to the staff as well. It is an extension of our own family."

Many of the staff have worked there for over 10 or 15 years, says Brigid.

"Which shows what a tight knit group the staff are. It's a great team, and I will certainly miss them just as much as I will miss the residents."

Leeann says while she is looking forward to taking on the new role, she will miss some of the hands-on part of nursing.

"And I will always be available and happy to do what is needed when it is needed. Helping with showering or toileting residents, whatever the staff need at the time."

Brigid says being willing and able to help out like that is important in the facility manager role.

"You get to a point where you need to do it for yourself really, because you miss that side of it otherwise."

Reflecting back on her six years at the helm of the complex, Brigid says she is pleased to be able to leave having met all the personal goals she set herself when she started in the role.

"I had a list of things to achieve, getting it up to full residency, moving to four-yearly certification requirements and the upskilling of all staff."

Brigid leaves big shoes to fill, says Leeann.

"We have a great team thanks to her leadership. With her pushing we had the largest number of caregivers going through to get their qualifications at the same time and staff are still encouraged to upskill wherever they can."

Both Brigid and Leeann are full of praise for each other, and it is clear staff and residents share the same high opinion of both.

The announcement of Leeann's new role was greeted with plenty of positive feedback, along with a sad but fond farewell for Brigid.

"It's the people here, staff, residents and their families, who make the place what it is," says Leeann.