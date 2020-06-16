The moment I saw this book out in bookshops, I knew I wanted to read it.

I have always been fascinated by the world of funeral directors and undertakers and have always been curious about their work.

I remember when my cousin - maybe a second cousin, maybe a third, I don't know, my grandfather was one of 17, there are plenty of family members around - retrained after a redundancy to become an undertaker - how fascinated I was by his new career.

I remember him coming to visit us in his hearse, and my brother and I begging him to take us to school in it the next day.

Advertisement

Years later I stayed with him while going to a job interview nearby, and staying in his house above the business.

Part of me longed to ask him to open the doors to the rooms downstairs, to take me on a tour of the rooms, but I stayed silent, constrained as many are, by the feeling that death and dying are not things to be discussed openly.

Every month, when the Stratford Press publishes the Brian Darth Funerals question and answer column, I read it immediately. It answers questions I didn't know I had, and I always come away feeling I have gained another insight into this mysterious yet fascinating career.

So the chance to read all about life as a funeral director was not one I was going to pass up on, and I joined the many others in the queue to borrow the book from the library. At the time of ordering, I was tenth in the queue, so it seems I am not alone in my interest in this topic.

Clearly, I was going to be excited when the library called to tell me it was my turn to read the book.

When I finally got to open the cover and start reading I found myself a little adrift however. It wasn't the book I was expecting or hoping for.

READ MORE: