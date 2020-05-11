A collection of old photographs has been found and is waiting in the Stratford Press office to be returned to the rightful owner.

Stratford man Richard Hammond found a tattered plastic bag containing a pile of photographs while he was walking one day.

He picked up the bag and took it home, thinking he might recognise some of the people in the photographs, says his daughter, Pearl Hammond.

"He's lived in Stratford a long time, and thought if the photos featured some people from Stratford he might have a chance of recognising them."

Unfortunately he wasn't able to identify anyone so has asked the Stratford Press to help identify the people in the photos.

The photos are mainly black and white and feature a range of people and decades. From family portraits to blushing brides, military men to newborn babies, some family's history is contained in the photos.

If you recognise anyone in the photos and think you know who the collection belongs to, contact the Stratford Press on 06 969 4024 or email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz