With the country in Alert Level Three, freshwater fishing is now an option for recreation and to put food on the table.

Field Officer Allen Stancliff from the Taranaki Fish and Game Region says being able to break the cabin fever and go to your local fishing river is fantastic safe family fun.

"A quick check of our regulations book will let anglers know where they can go locally for a fish," says Allen.

For those anglers who traditionally travel to go fishing, and might have overlooked close to local fishing options in the past, these six spots are recommended for a bit of outdoor recreation.

The lower Waiwhakaiho River along the walking track at the right of Rimu Street extension in New Plymouth, Lake Rotomanu (perch and rainbow trout), Lake Mangamahoe (fly fishing only), Waingongoro River upstream from Ohawe, Manganui River at Everett Park and Kaupokonui Stream upstream from Kaupokonui Beach.

All adults need to do is grab their licence (a licence for children under 12 is free),dust off their fishing gear and break the monotony of the last five weeks by getting out there.

The benefits of being in the outdoors are well documented and family fishing will give everyone a break from the screens and devices we've been glued to for the last five weeks.

Anglers in this region have been following the rules of Alert Level 4, and so now should reward themselves by easing into a bit of fishing.

If you haven't got a fishing licence, there are discounted winter fishing licences available to purchase online at www.fishandgame.org.nz and if you've misplaced the regulation book it's there too.

"Looking forward, the reduction to Alert Level 2 in a couple of weeks will open further opportunities for anglers and their families that have been cooped up at home.

"And don't forget those fish won't have seen an angler in five weeks so there will be some exciting times."

The Level 3 rules:

1. Stay home. If you are not at work, school, getting some recreation or getting essentials then you must be at home, the same as at Alert Level 4.

2. Stay regional. Fish local and the closer to home the better. Activities must be safe - keep 2m away from anybody not in your bubble. Make minimal trips.

3. Keep your bubble as small as possible. If you need to, you can expand your bubble a small amount to bring in close family, isolated people or caregivers (not fishing buddies yet).

4. If you are sick, stay at home and quickly seek advice from your GP or Healthline about getting a test.

1. It is possible to fish locally, not at your favourite spot, but at you closest spot while observing the above restrictions.

2. All fishing must be land based. Current restrictions from the Government mean you cannot fish from a boat.

3. You can fish all legal methods from the shore of a local lake or at a local river.

4. All Fish & Game fishing regulations on open waters and bag limits remain unaltered and will be enforced.