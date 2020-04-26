Bronwyn Groot, Sorted Fraud Education Manager, highlights the COVID-19 scams to watch out for and how to protect yourself. Video / CFFC

More than three weeks after the last reported case of COVID-19 in Taranaki, a new person with the virus has emerged.

The case was confirmed following testing in New Plymouth on Friday.

The total of Covid-19 cases in Taranaki is now 15, with three of those, including the latest case, still active.

The Taranaki case is one of nine across the country to have been announced today.

Taranaki DHB's medical officer of health, Dr Jonathan Jarman, says a 50 year old woman is the region's latest person and fifteenth case to test positive for COVID-19.

He says the woman travelled overseas a while ago.

"This is quite an unusual situation where the person with the infection has returned home in mid-March after travelling through Europe, and had mild symptoms a few days later. She has then lived symptom-free until just this week when she decided to get tested for COVID-19 because she had a runny nose."

It is fortunate the woman had quarantined herself on her return to Taranaki, he says.

"We believe that the first illness in March was most likely the start of the COVID-19 infection. It's very lucky that our patient put herself into quarantine when she came home and then we have all been in lockdown."

Taranaki's Public Health Unit (PHU) is now contact tracing people close to the woman but her bubble appears to be very small, he says.

Dr Jarman says these people are now in strict isolation and will be tested for COVID-19.

"This case highlights the ongoing importance of staying in your bubble and getting a test if you develop a flu-like illness. Early detection and isolation saves lives."

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, head cold, fever or loss of sense of smell.

People can be tested over the long Anzac weekend between 10am-4pm at the following testing clinics:

Base Hospital, David Street, Westown, New Plymouth (located in the old St Johns Ambulance building)

Phone/text: 027 380 1433 please call or text in advance

Ngati Ruanui Healthcare, 41 Hunter Street, Hawera (located at the back entrance of Medical Centre)

Phone/text: 027 380 0894 please call or text in advance.

Dr Jarman says people should remember to follow the rules and advice given to help prevent infection.

"This is a good time to remind people that all those old fashioned public health measures like staying in your bubble, washing and drying your hands frequently, coughing into your elbow, getting tested and going home if you are sick still very much apply. We can't relax until the virus has gone from New Zealand."