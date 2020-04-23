Rick Coplestone is seeking re-election to the Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) in the election taking place in June this year.

He's been a trustee for one year, after being appointed to the board in March last year, following the retirement of long-standing trustee and chairman John Campbell.

John's resignation early last year created a vacancy for a trustee in Ward B, which Stratford falls in. The trust advertised for expressions of interest, and Rick says he decided to apply after a few people suggested it to him.

"I thought about it, had a chat with John (Campbell) about it, and I liked what I heard so I applied. The trust was well set up from the start, and it has evolved over the years into something brilliant."

Rick was the successful candidate and says he has really enjoyed it so far.

"I am really enjoying it and see it as something I could continue doing for years to come if I am voted in. It is a really positive community thing to be involved in."

Rick is also a Stratford District councillor, representing the rural ward. He says the two roles complement each other.

"Being involved with TET as a trustee is a lot more hands on than the role of councillor, and I like that. It gives you a different perspective on things. You get to see two sides of things. TET and council are both important to the community when it comes to big projects."

Choosing to seek re-election was an easy decision, he says.

"I like what I have seen and been part of so far, and want to continue to be part of it going forward."

When it comes to the sorts of skills he thinks trustees need, Rick says they all need to be able to understand economics, but also understand the community they serve.

"You need to know the history and the people. With my job and also through my music, playing gigs all over Taranaki, my connections stretch for miles, I know people both rurally and in the urban areas, and understand their needs."

You also need to be tough, he says.

"You've got to be able to take punches. To stand up for what you think and make an unpopular decision if needed. We say no to projects just as we say yes to others. So not everyone is happy with a result."

When it comes to making the decisions, understanding rules and following them is another important skillset or trait, says Rick.

"It's the same standard for all. You've got to be a stickler for the rules and be able to apply them each time. Teamwork is important too, you need to work as a team. If you have an agenda, don't even bother standing."

As a TET trustee, Rick is a director and trustee on the AgeCare Central board.

"It's really rewarding. I love it. It's a good example of how the TET positively helps the community. Looking after our older population and really making a difference. All the things the TET does, it's all about making people's lives better."

Rick is standing for election in Ward B.

Every three years electors in the Taranaki Electricity Trust district elect six trustees:

An election to fill these vacancies will occur by postal vote on Friday, June 12.

Nomination forms are available from the electoral officer by phoning 0800 922 822 or to download from www.taranakielectricitytrust.co.nz. Nominations will close at noon on Friday, April 24.