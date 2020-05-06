Becoming Head Girl was meant to open up opportunities, but for 17-year-old Courtney Tippett, life has been put on hold.

Stratford High School student Courtney has missed out on some of the opportunities that come with being in a leadership role.

She has tried to stay positive.

"I've been keeping in touch with my friends, family and teachers. The restrictions mean I've missed out on the opportunity to attend some community events such as the Anzac parade. Not being at school means I can't connect and be a role model to the younger students."

She says it is hard not being able to enjoy the last year of school.

"Knowing that the last year of school is supposed to be the best is difficult when we are at home but it is what it is, and we are all getting through this together."

One of the opportunities is the school ball.

"I'm sure most year 13s are gutted about the ball. It's our last year and it's our ball - we wanted to make it great and leave a mark.

"It is quite sad knowing there is a possibility that the ball may not happen but we have to remain positive."

Although Courtney doesn't plan on going to university, she is working to get her University Entrance credits so she will have the requirements if she changes her mind.

"I'm still unsure what I'd like to do after school, but I would like to get a full-time job and in my mid to late 20s, I would like to go to police college."

She says the help of her teachers has eased her worried about NCEA credits.

"The teachers are always on the other end of the laptop to help you pass. But it can be a bit scary, knowing that it is harder being online than in the classroom and not getting the one-on-one time with a teacher when you need it. Emails can be confusing, but we must make the best out of the situation."

Courtney has a set plan in her diary for each day, so she knows what she needs to work on.

"It can be hard doing the work at home as distractions around you can make it difficult.

"However, once I've ticked off some things in my diary, my motivation does lift knowing I've done the work."

She says the restrictions can be challenging at times.

"I'm a very sporty person, so not been able to train for the upcoming season for netball can be frustrating. But I can still do workouts at home and run round the country block, which is okay, but it just doesn't feel the same.

"Even not been able to have tennis hits, go play some basketball can be hard as doing sport puts me in my happy place and even missing out on the social aspect of sports."

She says it is also challenging missing out on the small things.

"Going to cafes with friends, shopping and even missing out on work is a bit of a bummer. I do miss my friends and family and being able to spend time with them."