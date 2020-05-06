Stratford Speedway fans have a way to appreciate the sport from the comfort of their homes.

A photo competition was held on Facebook, in which members of the Stratford Speedway page judged photos from speedway's three photographers.

Club captain Jarrod MacBeth says the photographers were asked to submit their 10 best images taken at Stratford Speedway.

"They were submitted to the Facebook page. The photo with the most 'likes' won the competition."

The winning photo, of track announced Roger Tonkin, was taken by Michael Espiner of Spinna Photography.

"Michael's images were first, second and third in the vote counts."

Jarrod says that, because the season ended abruptly, he wanted to keep activity going on the Facebook page.

"We also wanted to give the members of our page something new to look at, seeing as most of them were stuck at home."

In another competition, fans are being asked to upload their photos in the comment section of a recent post on the page.

The winning photo will be used on the Stratford Speedway website and on the cover of a meeting programme for next season.

"This has produced some really awesome shots."