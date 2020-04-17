Throwback Thursday, Western Wednesday and Formal Friday are some of the ways a Youth Councillor is keeping entertained during lockdown.

Stratford District Youth Councillor Ella Coulton (16) has set the challenge for her and her mother Katy to dress up to a different theme every day.

Katy Flintoff and her daughter Ella Coulton (16) dressing up for Formal Friday. Photo/ Supplied.

"Each week we come up with new dress-up themes. We never repeat the same theme."

She says she wanted to come up with a way to keep entertained during lockdown.

"We were bored at home and we thought 'what can we do?'. We saw people on social media were dressing up for themed dinners and we expanded on that idea and are now dressing up everyday."

Ella says it is important to try and keep entertained during lockdown.

Katy Flintoff and her daughter Ella Coulton (16) dressing up for Scary Saturday. Photo/ Supplied.

"It's good to do something fun and enjoyable and try to break the repetition of the days in lockdown by dressing differently."

Katy says she has enjoyed dressing up.

"It helps to break up the day."

She says her favourite dress-up themes were Man Monday and Superhero Saturday.

"We dressed up as Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield as they're the real superheroes of New Zealand."