The president, treasurer, secretary and committee members of the Mangatoki Women's Institute was announced in February.

The president is Robyn Roberts, Helen Whyte is the secretary , treasurer is Cathy White and committee members are Olwyn Duthie, Judy Barr, Karen Jobling and Sandra Scherrer.

Sandra Scherrer came first in the AGM competition, with Helen Whyte coming second and Lucy Moger coming third.

At the March meeting, members had a lesson on chalk painting by Joyanne Linn.

The raffle was won by Annalisa Evens.

Competition results:

Flower: 1st Bev Marx, 2nd Helen Whyte and 3rd Cathy White.

Shrub: 1st Bev Marx, 2nd Denise Carter and 3rd Cathy White.