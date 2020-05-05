Students are adjusting well to home learning.

Eltham School pupils Justin (12) and Daniel Salisbury (11) are doing their distance learning with two families.

Lisa Dravitzski co-parents with her ex-husband, Tony Salisbury. She says it is important to keep things as normal as possible.

"We didn't want to change anything. We wanted to keep a sense of normality for the kids. The kids do a week with each parent."

She says she has enjoyed the updates on the school's Facebook page.

"It's been cool seeing what the staff are doing during lockdown."

Daniel and Justin did their first two days of official home learning with Tony.

Tony's partner Rachel Brophy says the children have enjoyed their home learning.

Justin says he as enjoyed being able to talk to his friends on Google classroom.

"I think it's cool we can learn online."

Daniel says he has enjoyed the different activities available.

"I thought it was fun doing the exercises."

Lisa says Eltham School staff have done a fantastic job of keeping parents informed.

"Leading up to the lockdown they told us what to expect and constantly kept us all in the loop. The teachers regularly check in to make sure the boys have enough activities to do."

She says communication is important during this time.

"It is important to communicate. I'm constantly communicating with Tony and Rachel to make sure we know what we are doing for the home learning."

Lisa says she will keeping the children home during Alert Level 3.

"It's working for us. Before we send them back we want to make sure the outbreak levels are continuing to drop. I believe if we can keep the kids home we should as it's better for the teachers. They're only allowed a certain number in their bubble and we need to make sure they're not overwhelmed."

Eli Richards (12) from Waitoriki School near Inglewood.

Eli Richards (12) from Waitoriki School, near Inglewood, says he enjoys maths.

"I like how my skills are still able to challenge me using zoom online meetings and Studyladder."

Eli's mother Holly Richards says she finds the home learning a positive solution to a temporary issue.

"For me it's his last year of intermediate, so I think keeping a routine is so important so that he is ready to take that next step next year.

"Our school had contacted us over the holidays to see what resources we needed and are giving us fun family challenges on their Facebook page each day, like the children preparing food using fruit and veges out of the garden."

She says tasks like this line up with activities the pupils do at school.

"It just keeps their brain switched on to the Waitoriki School way. We aim to do minimum 30 minutes on each subject and then are getting outside in the garden or in the kitchen baking just to try keep it fun."

Holly says Eli will be staying home during Alert Level Three.

"We have plenty of work to do and plenty of school support to keep him on track."

Danielle Tubby Finlayson (11) from Avon School.

Danielle Tubby Finlayson (11) from Avon School says she can't wait to go back to school.

"I love school and I really miss my friends and teachers."

Danielle's mother, Angela Tubby, says Danielle will continue to stay home during Alert Level Three.