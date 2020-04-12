Even before the Prime Minister announced it the team at The Hits Taranaki knew the Easter Bunny was an essential worker.

With families enduring lockdown and unable to indulge in many of their usual family traditions, the Hits Taranaki team worked with two local businesses to give some families, and the Easter Bunny, a helping hand.

Thanks to support from Primo Wireless and Metcalfe Real Estate, the Hits Taranaki was able to deliver an Easter surprise to families and individuals across the region.

Rhys (4) and Joel (7) and their dog Blaze are all happy with their surprise Easter prize.

People were asked to nominate deserving recipients via Facebook, and four winners were chosen from each town.

In Stratford, Kellie Harrison and her family were one of the lucky winners, and says she was thrilled with the news.

"Thank you to my beautiful friend for nominating my family to win the Easter Prize, it was an awesome surprise, Jadea-Lee (11) and Kayden (9) were so excited."

Karina Bolton and her family were also thrilled when told they had won.

Karina says her two sons, Rhys (4) and Joel (7) are very happy with the news.

"So nice to have been nominated and to win. Thank you to everyone involved."



Winners:

Stratford: Karina Bolton, Kellie Harrison, Lily Webb and Tracey Reynolds.

Inglewood: Rex and Daryn Short, Aisha Campbell, Reegan Watson and Hannah Connelly.

Manaia: Shae Fleming, Alison O'Brien, Jordan Hempopo, and Raewyn Clark.

Opunake: Tracey Clark, Grace Gatenby, Jordan Matthews and the Cottage Rest Home.

All thanks to Primo Wireless.

Hawera: Amanda Dunn, Harmony Leff, Jessica Guptill, and Jess Whelan.

Thanks to Metcalfe Real Estate.