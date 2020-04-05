Anyone looking for something to do once the lockdown ends could consider getting involved with a local GirlGuiding unit in Inglewood, says a local coordinator.

Volunteer leaders are needed to reopen a GirlGuiding unit in Inglewood.

Last year, the Pippin unit closed because there was no one to run it.

Local coordinator for New Plymouth and Inglewood Maria Grond says while there is a great need for a leader to reopen the Pippins unit, there is a general need for more leaders.

Advertisement

"I run three units in New Plymouth. There are quite a few leaders running multiple units because there is a shortage of leaders."

The responsibilities of a leader are unit meetings, communicating with parents and setting up and delivering programmes to ensure the Girl Guides receive badges.

Pippins facing challenges to develop self-confidence and independence.

Guides move up the different units. Each unit has age appropriate challenges and badges the Guides must obtain. The Guides build up to the Ranger level, where they run the unit with the help of a leader.

"The Guides learn life skills as the badges are focused around teaching them skills they may need. As they get older, they get more independent and we encourage the girls to plan and run activities by themselves."

The units are Pippins (five to seven), Brownies (seven to nine), Guides (nine-12) and Ranger (12-18).

Maria says there is a lot of support for leaders, with online training available.

"There are hubs all over New Zealand. Each hub has local teams. Team Pouakai covers Inglewood and New Plymouth.

"My role is to make sure they're delivering their programmes and to check in with each team member. The team is really good at supporting each other."

Advertisement

She says by the Guides starting in the Pippin unit, they develop self confidence.

"They are at the age where they have just started school and this may be their first after school activity. The girls meet new people and make new friends all while building their confidence in a small group where they can be themselves."

She says she finds being a leader rewarding.

"I spend a lot of my time doing the GirlGuiding and the reward is watching the girls grow. I receive a lot of feedback from parents who say they can see their children developing different skills. It's all worth it."

■ For more information or expressions of interest, contact Maria Grond 027 778 8188.