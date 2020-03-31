Lockdown used to mean confining unruly inmates to their cells.

The Covid-19 pandemic has given this negative word new meaning, unfortunately describing our situation. In fact, it's now our new normal and vital to our survival.

There's almost unanimous support for the Government's draconian health measures to save lives. However, closing our borders and the lockdown has tanked our economy. Fortunately our Government, with bipartisan support, is spending billions to save jobs.

But it may not enough. With the exception of supermarkets, most businesses are haemorrhaging. Many are worried about their jobs. Some businesses may not reopen. Things are glum with a capital G and Central Taranaki is not exempt.

Until recently, many were more worried about their jobs than their health. I was guilty of this. This defective thinking must change. Our priority is survival. We're in a pandemic that, if not checked, will gain inexorable and deadly momentum.

Modelling from the University of Auckland predicts that if we don't act quickly (and in concert) up to 80,000 Kiwis could die.

The stakes are high.

In the main, our economic survival is beyond our control. It's hard to fight an invisible enemy that's no respecter of people. Our war is a strange one: we're to stay at home and break the chain - so as to defeat Covid-19.

We all have a job to do, we're to save lives. The directive from our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern seems counter-intuitive, and far too passive, to be our patriotic duty.

We are living in our bubble now. For many It's a challenge, and a culture shock.

Couples who have virtually lived parallel lives are now stuck with one another. Many parents are stressed because they can't access the baby-sitting (and time-out services) freely proffered by grandparents.

Fortunately we have technology and social media to mitigate the tedium. But heaven forbid if we lose our internet connection.

Paradoxically this pandemic, which is a massive curtailment to our civic freedoms, has also put us into a nostalgic time warp. Families are now forced to be together. Many are habitually listening to the daily press conferences with the PM and amazing Dr Ashley Bloomfield on radio and the TV at the designated time - just like in times of war.

This crisis also highlights the importance of media and the need to feel connected in our community.

When I learned I would be broadcasting during the lockdown I was relieved, but intimidated. How will I ever compete with NZME's Newstalk ZB or the TV channels?

Who will bother with local media during this unprecedented crisis?

But there was no need to worry, because the evidence is overwhelming - people more than ever want to feel they're part of the community. They crave normality.

And that's the role of local media. The Stratford Press and Hokonui exemplify that.

In 1592 William Shakespeare was on the cusp of playwright greatness, until bad luck struck. Plague closed all the theatres in England for two years. The young bard had to reinvent himself, and he did. He penned an erotic poem called Venus and Adonis. it was a best seller and (far racier than Fifty Shades of Grey).

So what's my point? In uncertain times, all of us, especially business owners, have to be adaptive and reinvent ourselves.

This interminable lockdown affords all of us plenty of time via the phone and social media to connect with people and foster those important relationships.

People can still shop locally by talking to beleaguered business owners and expressing some support and empathy.



Orders can be placed and expressions of interest can be made. Business conversations, which are vital, must still continue. Our imposed isolation is an opportunity for creative thinking and sorting our priorities. I could be wrong, but I reckon when we get through this more people will shop locally.

