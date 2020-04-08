A youth organisation with a military flavour is teaching high school-aged students life skills and discipline.

The Number 48 Squadron District of Stratford Air Training Corps (ATC) unit is the only New Zealand Cadet Forces Unit in Central and South Taranaki and it is looking for more cadets and officers.

The unit has been running since the 1960s and is part of the Central region.

There are three regions - Northern, north of Lake Taupo; Central, which includes Hawkes Bay, Gisborne, Manawatu, Wellington, Whanganui and Taranaki, and Southern, which is the entire South Island.

Major Helen Parr is the temporary unit commander and started with the City of New Plymouth Cadet Unit in 1988.

The cadets practising drill with weapons.

She worked through the ranks and is now the area support officer assisting the Taranaki units.

"I am currently temporary unit commander of Number 48 Squadron as Flying Officer Sharon Clarke is on leave. I will be in this role as long as required."

As a unit commander, Helen oversees the cadets during their weekly parade nights, community service activities and any other activities.

New Zealand Cadet Forces has three corps: the Sea Cadets, Army Cadets and Air Cadets. The cadets wear the same uniform as their parent services and follow some similar activities.

The parent services are the three parts of the New Zealand Defence Force, Royal New Zealand Navy, the New Zealand Army and the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

The Stratford unit's parent service is the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

"We run a four-year training programme. In the first year, the cadets learn basic skills and in the year following, they expand their knowledge of the skills."

Activities include drill, where cadets march at different events such as Anzac Day and as part of a parade.

Community Service at the 2019 Anzac Day in Stratford. Photo/ Supplied.

"A parade is where the cadets are in formation and their movement is restricted by close-order manoeuvring. We also do drill with weapons that cannot be fired."

Helen says this helps with discipline and teamwork.

"It teaches the cadets to follow orders."

The cadets also learn general service knowledge of the New Zealand Defence Force and Cadet Force knowledge relative to New Zealand Cadet Forces in New Zealand.

"They learn about military establishments, ranks and specific information about the Cadet Force. We also undertake bushcraft, first aid, navigation and survival skills work in the outdoors and as members of a ATC unit have the opportunity to complete power flying and gliding locally and at a national level."

She says the cadets learn weapon training within a safe, controlled environment.

"They learn about a weapon, the safety rules associated with firearms, how to fire a weapon and hold competitive shoots."

She says the Stratford ATC opens up opportunities for the cadets.

"They have the opportunity to go to courses such as JNCO, the junior non-commissioned officer course, and SNCO, the senior non-commissioned officer course."

Stratford ATC Squadron Warrant Officer Isaac Burroughs,18, attended both of the courses.

Warrant Officer is the highest rank a cadet can achieve.

"The courses allow you to move to higher ranks. They are both leadership courses. At JNCO you learn discipline, how to teach drill lesson and how to instruct a group. At SNCO you learn how to teach a theoretical lessons and how to conduct a parade.

"You have to attend a JNCO course to attend SNCO."

Isaac has been a member of the cadet forces for five years. He says he liked the opportunities that are given from spending time on New Zealand Defence Force bases doing courses or competing in competitions.

"You also meet people all over New Zealand and make life-long skills. I have learnt a lot of things that will help me later in life such as discipline, survival skills and working as a team."

A team attended a skills competition 2019. Photo/ Supplied.

Helen says without the help of the unit support committee, made of parents, members of the community and supporter of the Unit, the unit wouldn't be running.

"They fundraise for our unit so we can do different activities."

The Squadron is looking for more cadets and officers to join once the nationwide lockdown has lifted. To join, a cadet has to be secondary school age (13-18 years-old).

The unit meets every Tuesday night within the school term from 7-9pm.

■ For more information, contact Helen Parr on 027 688 8817.