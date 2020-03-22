Taranaki has another two people with confirmed COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to four for the region.

All four cases are directly linked to overseas travel, meaning there is still no evidence of community transmission occurring in the region.

The latest two cases were among the 14 new cases confirmed by New Zealand's Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield at this afternoon's media briefing.

An earlier statement giving the total number of cases in New Zealand as being 67 was incorrect, the Ministry of Health says.

"The correct number is 66. Unfortunately our notes for Dr Bloomfield inaccurately said 67."

The two latest Taranaki cases both flew into New Plymouth airport in the past week.

One, a male aged 25, arrived in New Plymouth on March 18, following a flight from Dubai to Auckland the day beforehand. His New Plymouth flight number was NZ8041.

The other new Taranaki case involves a man aged 58 who flew into New Plymouth airport on March 16 from Auckland. His flight number was also NZ8041. On Sunday March 15, the man had flown from Bangkok to Auckland.

Taranaki DHB's chief medical advisor, Dr Greg Simmons says the patients are currently in self isolation at home.

"We are now tracing those who've had contact with them and who may be at risk of exposure. Our Public Health team will closely monitor these people and work with those who may have been in close contact to ensure testing is completed if anyone has symptoms, provide them with appropriate health care and any other support they may need."

The total number of cases in New Zealand is now 66, and the country remains at alert level 2.

Of the newly announced cases today, 11 of them have a history of international travel, while one is a close contact of a confirmed case.

Two were at the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown earlier in March, where there were a number of delegates from overseas.

There are also four probable cases. All four have previously been reported in the media, Bloomfield told the media conference this afternoon.

Two cases announced yesterday were possible cases of community transmission. There has still been no firm link to overseas travel identified. Neither of these cases are in Taranaki.

Just over 1200 lab tests were carried out yesterday. There have now been more than 6000 tests for the virus.