The Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade will be opening its doors to the Stratford community later this month.

The Brigade is holding an open day and volunteer firefighter Paul Fleming says the day will be fun for everyone.

"There will be a Firewise Demonstration for the children, a bouncy castle that helps teach kids and their families about escape plans and a kitchen demonstration."

The kitchen demonstration involves a pot of oil being left on an element and the audience sees what happens when water is thrown at it.

Advertisement

"It's a very popular demonstration."

There will also be a motor vehicle crash demonstration where the team will use the Jaws of Life rescue equipment.

Paul says the day is family friendly and helps the community get to know who the volunteer firefighters are.

"We're part of the community and it's great for us to open our doors. It shows we are local."

"Most of us are already known in the community but it is important for people to be able to recognise the members of the Brigade."

He says the day will help show what happens every time the siren goes off.

"Urban and rural firefighters will be there to answer any questions people may have."

Paul has been involved with the Fire Brigade for 13 years.

Advertisement

"I joined to meet people and to try and make a difference."

He says being part of the Brigade is like being part of a family.

"There is a great sense of comradeship in the Brigade."

He says while the day is not a recruitment day, the Brigade will take expressions of interest.

The Stratford Sky Tower team will also be holding a sausage sizzle fundraiser.

■ Stratford Fire Brigade Community Open Day: Stratford Fire Station, March 28, 10am-2pm.