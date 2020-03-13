WOMAD NZ audiences can help struggling Taranaki families this festival through a new app.

Every time people add an OMV Taste the World performance to their WOMAD 2020 app itinerary, OMV will donate $1 to Roderique Hope Trust, up to a maximum of $5000.

Roderique Hope Trust founder Michelle Ramage, whose charity operates five emergency houses in Taranaki and provides food parcels to families in need, is humbled by the generosity of the initiative.

"It's a real privilege and honour for us to be selected for this," Michelle says.

"There are no administrative costs, no middleman taking money. Literally every single dollar that is given goes straight into the pantry of a family in our community."

Michelle urged WOMAD audiences to get involved. To help Roderique Hope Trust, people simply need to download the free WOMAD NZ app on their Android or iOS device, check out which artists they want to see whip up their favourite dish at OMV Taste the World, and add the artists to their app itinerary.

"The money will assist with school lunches, which in turn assists with kids being able to concentrate in the classroom," says Michelle.

"Without this food, generally the kids stay at home all day rather than be sent to school. The ripple effect of just that $1 is actually huge - it's life changing in a lot of aspects."

Michelle says homelessness is a real and growing issue in Taranaki.

"We only have five houses. We could have 20 and still wouldn't have enough. For some time, OMV has been generously funding a food package per week for a family. The food package meets the needs of a family struggling in extreme poverty, or who are homeless or in some other situation that has arisen around their ability to live in a home," Michelle says.

"It's not a free-for-all, it's not a hand-out, there's a requirement on them to start to engage in services and work out what's fallen down, what hasn't gone right, and we work backwards from there."

Roderique Hope Trust works closely with the families.

"What we find is that many have had no role modelling in their lives, no one to look up to, no one to learn off about how to do a budget, how to manage funds, how to write a shopping list.

"We show them, as well as teach them, how to live, how to be a functioning, participating member of society, such as sending their kids to school on time every day, paying their bills on time, keeping on top of their rent, learning how to write a shopping list and going to the supermarket, and how to make nutritious meals on a budget," Michelle says.

"We teach them those real fundamental things we all take for granted, but lots and lots of families in our community don't know where to start."

OMV senior vice president, Australasia, Gabriel Selischi hopes WOMAD audiences will get behind the Roderique Hope Trust by being part of the app initiative.

"Roderique Hope Trust is a Taranaki community project our employees feel strongly about. Helping make a better life for people in the communities we operate really resonates with us as a company," he says.

"This is not just about raising funds, but also raising awareness around this trust that is making a real difference in local people's lives. We hope people at WOMAD will learn about and help support Roderique Hope Trust by adding OMV Taste the World performances to their WOMAD 2020 app itinerary."

OMV Taste the World – Line-up and Kunming Stage schedule:

Friday March 13: Ifriqiyya Electrique 7.00pm, Liniker e os Caramelows, 9.15pm.

Saturday March 14: Minyo Crusaders, 1pm, David Fane, 3pm, Marina Satti, 5.15pm, Te Radar, 7.30pm.

Sunday 15 March: RURA, 1pm, Joanne Drayton, 3pm, 5pm, Albi and The Wolves 7:45pm.