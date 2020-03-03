The Kidz Kartz Racing always draws a crowd at the Stratford Trots and this year was no exception.

There was plenty of fun in the sun for everyone last Thursday, at the Stratford Trotting Club race day.

The Dairymaster Express was kept busy on the day giving free rides to children.

Live music playing between the races kept punters entertained throughout the afternoon.

Children were kept entertained with a free bouncy castle to enjoy as well as the ever popular DairyMaster Express train giving free rides.

Rides on the Kidz Kartz were also available and drew a long queue of eager youngsters.

Charlie Lister-Hardman enjoyed the free bouncy castle and slide on offer at the trots.

Bouncing and sliding fun was on the menu for Charlie, as well as watching the action on the track.

Results:

1$8000, 1800m 1-1 Boyz Invasion (13) B Orange 1 6-6 The Last Gamble (5) L Whittaker 2 5-5 Great Fantasy (6) A Poutama 3 Scratched: Wishing Crystal. Win: $4.00. Places: $1.70, $3.10, $2.90. Quinella: $20.00. Trifecta: $211.10 (13,5,6). First4: $937.70 (13,5,6,7). Sub: Boyz Invasion (13).

2$7500, 1800m 2-2 Razcal Alley (9) B Orange 1 1-1 Hey Good Lookin (2) D Butcher 2 3-4 Class Rebel (7) L Whittaker 3 Win: $5.90. Places: $2.30, $1.20, $2.50. Quinella: $10.30. Trifecta: $148.70 (9,2,7). First4: $1137.90 (9,2,7,6). Sub: Hey Good Lookin (2).

3$7500, 1800m 3-3 Panspacificjet (10) J Robinson 1 6-6 Reckon Im Smart (4) D Butcher 2 2-1 Super Actor (2) A Poutama 3 Win: $5.80. Places: $2.00, $3.00, $1.60. Quinella: $19.50. Trifecta: $238.00 (10,4,2). First4: $1346.40 (10,4,2,1). Double: $34.50 (9/10), $16.20 (9/4). Treble: $126.80 (13+/9/10). Sub: Betancourt (11). 4$8000, 1800m 4-3 Uncle Drew (10) J Abernethy 1 2-2 Lynton Creek (2) D Butcher 2 8-6 Beaudiene Emerald (5) A Harrison 3 Win: $7.40. Places: $1.90, $1.50, $5.40. Quinella: $9.40. Trifecta: $453.40 (10,2,5). First4: $2897.30 (10,2,5,3). Sub: My Mate Ben (4). 5$10,000, 2600m 2-1 Need Luck (7) B Butcher 1 9-9 Majestic Stride (2) P Jeffries 2 4-4 The Hulk (9) J Abernethy 3 Win: $4.60. Places: $1.50, $5.80, $2.20. Quinella: $65.50. Trifecta: $514.60 (7,2,9). First4: $4437.40 (7,2,9,3). Quaddie: $669.20 (9/10/10/7). Double: $12.40 (10/7), $114.00 (10/2). Sub: Vatican Hill (10). 6$10,000, 2600m 4-4 The Kapiti Express (8) K Marshall 1 8-7 Mister Harris (7) P Ferguson 2 3-3 Thunderfromthethrone (9) B Butche 3 Win: $11.40. Places: $2.70, $4.40, $2.10. Quinella: $114.50. Trifecta: $1060.90 (8,7,9). First4: $3149.10 (8,7,9,12). Treble: $380.30 (10/7/8). Sub: American Me (12).

7$8000, 1800m 1-2 Superstar Legend (5) B Orange 1 6-5 Sweet Maggie Ryan (6) T Mitchell 2 2-3 The Blue Beat (9) J Abernethy 3 Win: $2.10. Places: $1.50, $2.50, $1.70. Quinella: $7.60. Trifecta: $59.20 (5,6,9). First4: $221.60 (5,6,9,8). Double: $25.60 (8/5+), $25.00 (8/6). Sub: Superstar Legend (5). 8$8000, 1800m 1-2 Benjamin Button (11) J Cowden 1 6-7 Edamfast (5) J Abernethy 2 3-4 Matai Minky (10) B Butcher 3 Win: $3.60. Places: $1.80, $3.50, $2.00. Quinella: $19.80. Trifecta: $226.20 (11,5,10). First4: $1009.80 (11,5,10,6). Sub: Benjamin Button (11).

9 $8000, 1800m 6-6 Revving (6) B Butcher 1 1-2 J Bee (3) D Butcher 2 5-5 Ohoka Bandit (5) B Orange 3 Win: $9.90. Places: $2.70, $1.50, $2.60. Quinella: $24.80. Trifecta: $250.30 (6,3,5). First4: $1795.80 (6,3,5,1). Quaddie: $1101.30 (8/5+/11+/6). Place6: $178.30 (2,5,10/2,7,9/7,8,9/5+,6,9/5,10,11+/3+,5,6). Double: $19.10 (11+/6), $4.90 (11+/3+). Treble: $71.20 (5+/11+/6). Sub: J Bee (3).

Pick6: $20,000 (Uncle Drew (10)/ Need Luck (7)/ The Kapiti Express (8)/ Superstar Legend (5+)/ Benjamin Button (11+)/ Revving (6)). (0.92 winning units).