There was plenty of fun in the sun for everyone last Thursday, at the Stratford Trotting Club race day.
Children were kept entertained with a free bouncy castle to enjoy as well as the ever popular DairyMaster Express train giving free rides.
Rides on the Kidz Kartz were also available and drew a long queue of eager youngsters.
Results:
1$8000, 1800m 1-1 Boyz Invasion (13) B Orange 1 6-6 The Last Gamble (5) L Whittaker 2 5-5 Great Fantasy (6) A Poutama 3 Scratched: Wishing Crystal. Win: $4.00. Places: $1.70, $3.10, $2.90. Quinella: $20.00. Trifecta: $211.10 (13,5,6). First4: $937.70 (13,5,6,7). Sub: Boyz Invasion (13).
2$7500, 1800m 2-2 Razcal Alley (9) B Orange 1 1-1 Hey Good Lookin (2) D Butcher 2 3-4 Class Rebel (7) L Whittaker 3 Win: $5.90. Places: $2.30, $1.20, $2.50. Quinella: $10.30. Trifecta: $148.70 (9,2,7). First4: $1137.90 (9,2,7,6). Sub: Hey Good Lookin (2).
3$7500, 1800m 3-3 Panspacificjet (10) J Robinson 1 6-6 Reckon Im Smart (4) D Butcher 2 2-1 Super Actor (2) A Poutama 3 Win: $5.80. Places: $2.00, $3.00, $1.60. Quinella: $19.50. Trifecta: $238.00 (10,4,2). First4: $1346.40 (10,4,2,1). Double: $34.50 (9/10), $16.20 (9/4). Treble: $126.80 (13+/9/10). Sub: Betancourt (11). 4$8000, 1800m 4-3 Uncle Drew (10) J Abernethy 1 2-2 Lynton Creek (2) D Butcher 2 8-6 Beaudiene Emerald (5) A Harrison 3 Win: $7.40. Places: $1.90, $1.50, $5.40. Quinella: $9.40. Trifecta: $453.40 (10,2,5). First4: $2897.30 (10,2,5,3). Sub: My Mate Ben (4). 5$10,000, 2600m 2-1 Need Luck (7) B Butcher 1 9-9 Majestic Stride (2) P Jeffries 2 4-4 The Hulk (9) J Abernethy 3 Win: $4.60. Places: $1.50, $5.80, $2.20. Quinella: $65.50. Trifecta: $514.60 (7,2,9). First4: $4437.40 (7,2,9,3). Quaddie: $669.20 (9/10/10/7). Double: $12.40 (10/7), $114.00 (10/2). Sub: Vatican Hill (10). 6$10,000, 2600m 4-4 The Kapiti Express (8) K Marshall 1 8-7 Mister Harris (7) P Ferguson 2 3-3 Thunderfromthethrone (9) B Butche 3 Win: $11.40. Places: $2.70, $4.40, $2.10. Quinella: $114.50. Trifecta: $1060.90 (8,7,9). First4: $3149.10 (8,7,9,12). Treble: $380.30 (10/7/8). Sub: American Me (12).
7$8000, 1800m 1-2 Superstar Legend (5) B Orange 1 6-5 Sweet Maggie Ryan (6) T Mitchell 2 2-3 The Blue Beat (9) J Abernethy 3 Win: $2.10. Places: $1.50, $2.50, $1.70. Quinella: $7.60. Trifecta: $59.20 (5,6,9). First4: $221.60 (5,6,9,8). Double: $25.60 (8/5+), $25.00 (8/6). Sub: Superstar Legend (5). 8$8000, 1800m 1-2 Benjamin Button (11) J Cowden 1 6-7 Edamfast (5) J Abernethy 2 3-4 Matai Minky (10) B Butcher 3 Win: $3.60. Places: $1.80, $3.50, $2.00. Quinella: $19.80. Trifecta: $226.20 (11,5,10). First4: $1009.80 (11,5,10,6). Sub: Benjamin Button (11).
9 $8000, 1800m 6-6 Revving (6) B Butcher 1 1-2 J Bee (3) D Butcher 2 5-5 Ohoka Bandit (5) B Orange 3 Win: $9.90. Places: $2.70, $1.50, $2.60. Quinella: $24.80. Trifecta: $250.30 (6,3,5). First4: $1795.80 (6,3,5,1). Quaddie: $1101.30 (8/5+/11+/6). Place6: $178.30 (2,5,10/2,7,9/7,8,9/5+,6,9/5,10,11+/3+,5,6). Double: $19.10 (11+/6), $4.90 (11+/3+). Treble: $71.20 (5+/11+/6). Sub: J Bee (3).
Pick6: $20,000 (Uncle Drew (10)/ Need Luck (7)/ The Kapiti Express (8)/ Superstar Legend (5+)/ Benjamin Button (11+)/ Revving (6)). (0.92 winning units).