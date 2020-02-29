Engineering New Zealand is looking for Stratford STEM professionals to inspire the next generation and volunteer for the Wonder Project Rocket Challenge – a programme designed to get young Kiwis excited about science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Local schools are signed up and waiting to be partnered with a STEM professional that can enhance their learning and spread wonder to their students.

Over six to eight weeks in Term 2, students work with their teacher and a Wonder Project Ambassador to design, build and launch their own water rocket.

Engineering New Zealand pairs schools with STEM professionals to support their teaching and provide resources to successfully run the programme.

Ambassadors will get all the training needed to support a teacher in their classroom – there's no need to be a rocket scientist to guide young people on the Rocket Challenge.

They're looking for passionate and committed professionals working in science, technology, engineering or maths fields who want to make a real difference – and inspire wonder in the minds of young people in their community.

To find out more, head to www.wonderproject.nz/rocket-challenge-info