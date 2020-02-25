Fans of television show Dukes of Hazzard enjoyed seeing a Hazzard County Sheriff 1975 Dodge Monaco at Stratford's Americarna.

The car, owned by Jared Fisher from Thames, was purchased from Pennsylvania in America.

"I'm a fan of the show so I was really excited to purchase this car."

James bought the car to participate in the 2018, Coast to Coast Cannonball run. The run is 2904 miles non-stop from New York City to Los Angeles.

He completed the run in 41 hours and 50 minutes.

"Despite having a four hour breakdown, I really enjoyed it. The experience was absolutely amazing and it was a really good adventure."

James came to Americarna four years ago.

"I'm happy to be back and I'll definitely be back next year."

He says he enjoys visiting Stratford.

"Everyone loves the car. When I drive past the schools it is really awesome because the children love the lights on the car."