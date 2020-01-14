In December last year, the Dux and Proxime Accessit for Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls were announced.

The 2019 Dux is Seohyun (Isabel) Lee. Isabel is an international student from South Korea, who joined the school in January 2017.

Isabel has been fully immersed in school life, having played social netball and been a Kapa Haka Roopu member.

She has given service back to the school as the International Captain and has been the financial officer for award winning Young Enterprise Team Girls of Steel.

Among other awards, Isabel was awarded the Catherine Richmond Trophy for the student who demonstrated the most effort in school.

This year Isabel studied physics, English, biology, calculus and business studies, gaining excellence in all of her internal assessments.

She previously gained both NCEA Level 1 and 2 with excellence endorsement and has also spent time this year working on gaining excellent scores in her SAT examinations in order to secure a place at university in Hong Kong to study business and IT.

The 2019 Proxime Accessit is Rhiannon Higgs.

Rhiannon attended Midhirst Primary School and has been a day girl since arriving at Taranaki Diocesan in Year 9.

Rhiannon has participated in a wide range of activities including kapa haka, Senior A netball and choir.

Her artistic talents show through her study of visual arts and fabric technology. She has generously shared these with many inspirational designs for a wide range of school functions, including her roles as both Environment and Arts Captain.

She was awarded the Grover Tray for service to the school at prizegiving. Rhiannon has excelled academically having gained an overall excellence endorsement in both Level 1 and Level 2.

Her particular strengths in arts was acknowledged as the recipient of the Taranaki wide George Mason Visual Arts Scholarship.

In 2020 Rhiannon will be attending Massey University in Wellington to study design.