A grant of over $13,000 from NZCT will enable the Hāwera BMX Club to buy transponder cabling and recording equipment for their racing events.

With BMXNZ having moved to transponder timing scoring for all races, it was important for the club to ensure they had the up-to-date cabling and decoders to run BMX events via a transponder timing system.

Club secretary Cushla Fevre says the club is excited to have the support of NZCT and to be successful with the funding application.

"The cost of this equipment is significant so receiving funding for it is fantastic.

"By having the new transponder timing system, we will be able to hold BMX race events with riders seeing their recorded times for each of their races."

She says this will help club members improve their racing.

"We will also be able to use the timing system to train riders at sessions. All times will be recorded and available for riders online."

The Hāwera BMX Club has over 75 members and is growing fast with new members joining every month. They spend a lot of time promoting BMX in Hāwera to attract families to give the sport a go.

Fevre says the club has members as young as three years old.

"These riders ride their balance bikes and are learning amazing skills. Our competitor riders are aged from 5 years old through to over 50 years old. These riders are both male and female.

"NZCT are amazing supporters of the Hawera BMX Club and we cannot thank them enough for their continued support."