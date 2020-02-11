All of New Zealand is invited to celebrate a vibrant and creative street festival.

CubaDupa is a multi-arts programme which will hit the streets of Wellington in March.

Festival director Gerry Paul says the Te Aro neighbourhood will be filled with sights and sounds, parades and drum beats, street installations and public art.

"And at the heart of it all, ready to transcend the ordinary, are over 1500 artists and performers from the region and around the world."

The street festival will feature a dozen stages, over 100 food stalls, special creative zones, and 100,000 friends and neighbours.

VNZMA winner Troy Kingi brings galactic funk, alongside rising Hip Hop star JessB. Contemporary Canadian folk group The East Pointers join the party with a high-energy take on the Celtic tradition.

Musicians, sound experiences and immersive electronic wizardry become a cornerstone of the 2020 CubaDupa with the festival's most ambitious project, Cubasonic.

The mass musical interruption conceived by New Zealand's leading composer John Psathas involves nearly 500 musicians lining the street, 12 conductors above the crowd, a custom-made overhead sound system, and a locally invented Tesla coil synthesiser known as Chime Red.

"Festivals offer unique opportunities for ambitious ideas. At their best they give us experiences we never forget, experiences that exceed our expectations both in the witnessing of art and in the moments of massed connection that sneak up and take us by surprise."

The outlandish collective of visual artists, puppet performers and costumed musicians will bring their alien creatures to the streets and stages of CubaDupa.

A new element making its debut is the Mammoth Circus Tent in the Wilson Carpark on Ghuznee Street.

The bold and colourful venue will host energetic performances and workshops for all ages by day, and transform into a saucy cabaret show by night.

"It's part of our desire to grow the festival in new ways, add interesting platforms and showcase even more artistry and performers from all around the world," says Paul.

Eric Holowacz, CEO of Creative Capital Arts Trust says there's an eclectic and eye-opening experience for everyone at CubaDupa.

"It's a fearless celebration of who we are as a diverse and creative city, and what we have in this iconic neighbourhood. Whether you are into new bands, raucous parades, or the search for extraterrestrial life, CubaDupa has it."

■ CubaDupa: March 28 and 29 throughout the Cuba Street Precinct in the Te Aro neighbourhood of Wellington.