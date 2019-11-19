A love of silhouettes will be on display at the Fenton Art Collective.

Taranaki artist Kate Thomas, 25, specialises in the art style.

Traditionally, silhouette art was a cut-out image of a person, animal, object or scene. The silhouette remained, in most cases black, which focused the viewers' attention on the outline 'likeness' of the subject.

Kate's love for the genre started when she completed a two-year Diploma in technology at the Western Institute of Technology.

She went onto to complete a Bachelor's Degree at WelTec.

Modern practitioner Beatrice Coron stages narrative allegories in silhouette to create a dialogue with the viewer.

Kate's natural instinct is to use this modern form of the silhouette genre.

Objects she has incorporated into her silhouettes include balloons, wheels, cities, animals and umbrellas.

The aim is for the viewer to finds things inside the silhouette that provokes a dialogue with themselves or others.

■ Improbable Structures will open at Fenton Street Arts Collective on November 22 and run until the Christmas Holidays.