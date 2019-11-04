An electrifying roadshow will teach Taranaki about electric cars.

The Electrifying Conversations Roadshow is in Taranaki on Wednesday, 6 November with a convoy of 10 electric vehicles and 27 people travelling from Auckland through to Wellington.

The Roadshow continues the conversations and collaboration from the sold-out inaugural electrifying conversations conference held in Auckland on Friday, 1 November.

The tour aims to ignite conversations on electrification, sustainability and energy independence in New Zealand and will be meeting with Councils, iwi and local businesses in Rotorua, Taupō, New Plymouth, Whanganui and Wellington.

Advertisement

Roadshow and Conference Convenor Dee West says Taranaki is the energy epicentre of New Zealand.

"It's a privilege to be having these important conversations with those who have their finger on the pulse.

"Positive change is imminent, but we must work together."

International experts joining the tour include Philippe Vangeel secretary-general of Avere, (The European Association for Electromobility), Sergio Baron Argentine battery guru and entrepreneur and Elinor Chambers and Beth Georgiou, EV experts from the Scottish Electric Vehicle Association.

The international delegates and touring party will be attending a Mayoral breakfast at the New Plymouth District Council Chambers on November 7 along with the Minister of Energy and Resources, Dr Megan Woods.

Taranaki residents will have an opportunity to experience an EV with rides and drives available at a display of electric cars, at the Novotel Hotel Hobson carpark, on Wednesday November 6 from 3.30 pm to 4.30pm.

"Transitioning to an electric vehicle is the single most important move a household can do in the fight against climate change and reducing our country's emissions."

● New Zealand is generating 80-85 per cent renewable electricity. This makes us a perfect candidate to become a world leader in the transition to electrification of our transport systems and industrial processes, Dee says.

● Electric vehicles are the key component of a sustainable future as emissions are having a hugely detrimental effect on the planet.

● Driving an average-sized electric car removes 1kg of emissions for every 6km driven.

● There are currently over 16,000 electric vehicles registered on NZ roads, and new registrations are more than doubling each year.