Move over WOMAD, SOMAD is in town.

Senior pupils of Stratford Primary School performed and showcased their artistic flair at the show.

The students made a variety of art works in both their classrooms and individual technology groups.

SOMAD organising teacher Chad Jacob says SOMAD stands for 'School of Music, Arts and Dance'.

He says a variety of things were on show including easels, self portraits and production, Kid Frankenstein.

Art work created by the visual arts tech group.

Funaki Belau (12) performed in the production. She says there was a lot of practice involved.

"We had practised for eight weeks before the performance. The play is about a kid who finds body parts and brings a monster to life.

"I acted the part of a student gang member. We are sort of the bad people in the play."

Funaki says she loved performing at the art show and is happy all the hard work paid off.

An easel created by a member of the wood tech group displaying a piece of Room 1's art.

Chad says the art work made by the students had a sustainable feature involved.

An example of the class art work that was on display at SOMAD.

He says the students have been working very hard and are proud of their efforts.

"The pupils were given a choice on what they wanted to make. It was motivating for the pupils and SOMAD was a celebration of all the hard work they'd put in to their art work."