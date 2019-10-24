Diane Lehmann fell in love with alpacas when she first came across the yarn they produce.

Now, she doesn't just knit things out of their yarn, but breeds the gentle creatures herself and introduces hundreds of visitors every year to the love of all things alpaca.

Open days at Blair Athol Alpacas, the farm she and husband Daryl own and operate on Climie Road, are always popular she says.

"We've had visitors from all over New Zealand and some who have travelled from the United States, Germany and Scotland.

"Everyone loves to see the alpacas. They get to walk among the alpacas, pet them and learn about them."

The couple hold farm open days on a range of dates in October and November for people to get up close and meet the herd.

Some alpacas from Blair Athol Alpacas.

Diane says the farm name, Blair Athol, is a family name.

"Daryl's great grand-father is from Blair Athol Scotland. We wanted to continue the family name."

Diane says her love of alpacas started when she first used alpaca yarn.

Alpaca yarn.

"I am an avid knitter and I worked in a wool shop. I saw alpaca yarn come through and I started knitting with it. Alpaca yarn is soft, fine and non-allergenic."

Dianne and Daryl were at Fieldays one year where some alpacas were for sale.

"I really wanted to buy them, but Daryl said no."

She didn't give up however, and a couple of years later they bought two alpacas.

"And three months after that, we had six of them."

The farm is currently home to 35 alpacas but there will be more later on in the year as there are alpaca babies on the way.

Daryl Lehmann feeding the alpacas.

"The babies are called cria and then when they reach 12 months they are called tui. After two years the female are called hembras and the males are called machos," Diane says.

Diane doesn't just show her alpacas to the public, she also shows them in competition, where they have won ribbons at both local and national level.

"We have won at least 110 ribbons."

Diane Lehmann with some of the ribbons the alpacas have won at shows.

Daryl says there are two types of alpaca (huacaya and suri) and 22 colours but the hardest to get is grey.

"We have one of the biggest grey herds in Taranaki."

The farm also has a craft room, where they sell products fully made from alpaca yarn and raw fleece.

Diane says each alpaca has their own personality but they're all very friendly and inquisitive.

"They're extremely gentle animals."

Indigo, a 6-month-old alpaca was born six weeks premature, Diane says.

Diane and Daryl Lehmann with some of the alpacas on the farm.

"Both Indigo's mum and dad were grey alpacas. She has the most amazing fleece."

Daryl says the alpacas are soothing to be around.

"After a bad day you can walk into the paddock and within five to 10 minutes the alpacas have cheered you up."

■ Open Days at Blair Athol Alpacas, 408 Climie Road, Stratford:

October 28 (Labour Day) 10am - 4pm.

November 2 -5 : 10am-4pm daily

November 7-8, 10am to 4pm daily.

For all enquires ore to book a viewing appointment, contact Diane on 027 669 1747.